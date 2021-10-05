Ludhiana shopkeepers hold protest, demand restoration of road construction work

Raising hue and cry over the pathetic condition of old GT Road from Rekhi Cinema Chowk till Clock Tower, which was earlier dug up in May for laying of storm sewer lines, the shopkeepers of the area staged a protest against the civic body on Monday.

Slamming the MC for not commencing the road reconstruction project even after the rainy season is over, the members of Clock Tower Shopkeepers’ Association rued that the potholed road has also taken a toll on their businesses. The protesting traders also submitted a memorandum with MC zonal commissioner (Zone A) Jasdev Sekhon.

They rued that despite repeated complaints submitted with the MC official, the authorities have failed to resolve the issue.

President of the association, Bittu Gumber, stated that the dust arising from potholed roads enters their shops and is taking a toll on the health of the shopkeepers and customers. The customers avoid visiting the market and the shopkeepers who are already facing financial constraints due to the ongoing pandemic are left a harried lot.

“Over five months have elapsed since the road was dug up for installation of a storm sewer. The road also caved in from different points during monsoon and many vehicles got stuck there as a result. The authorities had earlier claimed that the road will be constructed after the rainy season, but no action has been taken yet. The project should be commenced at the earliest to bring relief to the shopkeepers,” said Gumber.

MC zonal commissioner Sekhon stated that the officials of MC’s bridges and roads (B and R) department have been directed to look into the complaint and initiate the process of reconstruction of the road at the earliest.