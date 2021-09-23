Ludhiana: STF chief reviews works being taken up under Buddha Nullah project

Satguru Uday Singh, chairman of the Special Task Force (STF) constituted to clean Buddha Nullah, conducted a meeting with municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal at Baini Sahib on Wednesday to review the progress of works being taken up under the ₹650 crore project to rejuvenate the nullah.

Apart from reviewing the progress of the project to construct a sewer treatment plant (STP) in the Jamalpur area, Satguru Uday Singh directed the MC officials to find a solution to put a stop to dumping of dairy waste into the nullah by owners of dairy units in Haibowal and Tajpur Road dairy complexes.

Satguru Uday Singh has stated in the past that upgradation of the STPs will be of no use if the authorities fail to prevent dumping of dairy waste into the nullah. The project to shift dairy units out of city limits is hanging fire for a long time.