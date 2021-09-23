Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: STF chief reviews works being taken up under Buddha Nullah project
The STF chief met MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal on Wednesday to review works taken up under Buddha Nullah project. (Representative photo)
The STF chief met MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal on Wednesday to review works taken up under Buddha Nullah project. (Representative photo)
others

Ludhiana: STF chief reviews works being taken up under Buddha Nullah project

Satguru Uday Singh, chairman of the STF, reviewed the progress of works being taken up under the 650 crore project to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 01:35 AM IST

Satguru Uday Singh, chairman of the Special Task Force (STF) constituted to clean Buddha Nullah, conducted a meeting with municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal at Baini Sahib on Wednesday to review the progress of works being taken up under the 650 crore project to rejuvenate the nullah.

Apart from reviewing the progress of the project to construct a sewer treatment plant (STP) in the Jamalpur area, Satguru Uday Singh directed the MC officials to find a solution to put a stop to dumping of dairy waste into the nullah by owners of dairy units in Haibowal and Tajpur Road dairy complexes.

Satguru Uday Singh has stated in the past that upgradation of the STPs will be of no use if the authorities fail to prevent dumping of dairy waste into the nullah. The project to shift dairy units out of city limits is hanging fire for a long time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.