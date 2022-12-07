Ludhiana: Technical textiles’ body protests against ban on non-woven fabric

Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of banning non-woven fabric in the name of plastic ban, the Association of Punjab Technical Textiles, on Wednesday, staged a protest against the Punjab government on Jagraon bridge.

The protestors also accused the state government of “snatching employment” from a large number of people.

The members of association said the ministry of textile provides subsidy on non-woven fabric up to 60 grams per square metre (GSM) which encourages business. “Also, as per the law, non-woven carry bag comes under the category of cloth,” they said.

President of the association Pawanpreet Singh said, “We have submitted concerned documents regarding the issue to Punjab government, Punjab Pollution Control Board and other departments, but to no avail.”

Referring to the neighbouring states, Singh said, “Delhi has not put any such ban on non-woven fabric, but the Punjab government, which is implementing the Delhi model here, is imposing ban.

He added that despite ban on non-woven fabric, tons of carry bags are coming in the state from outside. During Covid pandemic, the same non-woven fabric was used for making mask and PPE kits, but now the government has imposed a ban on it, he said.