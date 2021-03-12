Ludhiana teen indulging in underage driving runs over boy; parents to face action too

A day after a 17-year-old boy was arrested for reckless driving that led to the death of a 10-year-old in Rishi Nagar, police have initiated action against his parents too. As per the police, they are in the process of adding more sections to the FIR.

Joint commissioner of police (city and traffic) Deepak Pareek said police could take action against the parents of the teenager under Sections 180 (allowing unauthorised persons to drive vehicles), 181 (driving vehicles in contravention of section 3 or section 4) and Section 4 (age limit in connection with driving of motor vehicles) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

He added that the traffic police had recently initiated a drive against underage driving and issued 150 challans and impounded more than 100 vehicles, including two-wheelers and cars. Police will take action against the parents of repeat offenders, the joint commissioner of police added.

The teen accused in Wednesday’s incident is a resident of Geetanjali Apartments, Rishi Nagar, and his father is a trader. Police have come to know that the teen used to frequently take his parents’ car for a spin and record videos to flaunt to his friends. He was trying to record a video while driving on Wednesday evening when the mishap took place. The teen had allegedly tried to flee after the incident but was nabbed by onlookers and handed over to the police.

He has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the parents of the 10-year-old victim, Tanish alias Tarun, carried out his last rites on Thursday.

Another mishap had taken place on stretch hours before

The road stretch near the income tax office is notorious for attracting youths trying to pull off stunts with their vehicles, say locals. As the stretch witnesses comparatively lower traffic in the evening hours, youths and teenagers can often be seen racing and recording videos here, they said.

Just hours before the mishap that killed the 10-year-old, a youth on a bike had reportedly hit a scooterist, leaving him injured. The scooterist had to be hospitalised, shopkeepers in the area said.