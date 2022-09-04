Ludhiana | Three men mowed down by train near Dholewal Chowk
Three men were mowed down by a passenger train on the railway tracks between Dhandari and Ludhiana Railway stations near Dholewal Chowk on Sunday evening, police said
Three men were mowed down by a passenger train on the railway tracks between Dhandari and Ludhiana Railway stations near Dholewal Chowk on Sunday evening, police said.
One of the deceased has been identified as Chand Bhan, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who worked as a labourer at a local factory. The other two are yet to be identified. Railway police said that while one of the deceased is aged around 50, the other two are around 37 and 18 years old.
Police said that the three men were mowed down by the SVDK KLK Express train. “We received information about the accident at around 5:15 pm, following which teams of Government Railways Police immediately reached the spot. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the local civil hospital for identification. We are yet to identify the two victims”, said a GRP officer.
“There was a huge rush on the tracks due to the temporary market there which is set up there every Sunday. Residents of nearby areas, who mostly are migrants, tend to shopp from the market, which should not be allowed there. The victims were also crossing the railway tracks even though the train was near and they were mowed down,” said a railway cop on condition of anonymity.
Another police officer said that the accident could have been avoided if Railway Protection Force teams were alert.
“It is the duty of the RPF to curb the illegal crossing of railway tracks, which is the usual scene here every Sunday. Despite knowing the fact that many people cross from the tracks illegally, RPF staff didn’t take any action to stop it,” said a railway cop.
-
Ludhiana | Man booked for dowry harassment a month after wife’s death
A man and Balwinderjit's mother have been booked for dowry harassment a month and a half after his wife's death. The accused have been identified as Sanchit Sharma of Preet Nagar of Nakodar and his mother Ranu Sharma. Balwinderjit Singh of the father of the victim Ritu Sharma, Gurpal Nagar, who was a lecturer, said his daughter had married Sanchit, who is a banker, on April 28, 2017.
-
Uttar Pradesh gets 26 new medical teachers
Over two dozen new medical teachers have been selected by the state government and they will be posted in seven medical colleges across the state, said a medical education department official. A total 26 new faculty members have been selected by the Union Public Service Commission and they will be given postings in the medical colleges after counselling on September 15.
-
Yogi Adityanath says Rampuri knife fell into wrong hands earlier, but ensuring security under BJP now
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched a veiled attack on the Samajwadi Party in Rampur on Sunday with a reference to the Rampuri knife. Yogi Adityanath said the same “Rampuri chaaku (knife)” that fell into the wrong hands earlier and became a means of exploitation, is now ensuring security of common man, women, youth, traders with the BJP's positive intent and is attracting investment.
-
Teachers’ Day: U.P. CM Yogi to confer state award on 75 teachers
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will confer the State Teacher Award 2021 on 75 teachers of the basic education department on the occasion of Teachers' Day at Lok Bhavan on Monday. He will also launch five portals of the secondary education department. These portals are “Paunch”, “Pankh”, “Pragyan”, “Parakh” and “Pehchan”. The CM will transfer stipend to the girls of Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya and children with disabilities under “Samarth” programme through direct benefit transfer (DBT).
-
U.P.: Ways for better implementation of Juvenile Justice, POCSO Acts discussed
A daylong zonal conference covering 14 districts was on Sunday held to discuss the ways to ensure effective implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The Judicial Training and Research Institute, in association with UNICEF, Lucknow, under the aegis of the High Court Juvenile Justice Committee, Lucknow, organised the conference on JTRI campus.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics