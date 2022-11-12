Ludhiana to host maiden Khelo India Cycling League

Ludhiana will host the first-ever Khelo India Women’s Cycling league on November 12 and 13. Players from eight states and union territories will participate in the 8.4-km-long cycling event.

The league competitions for elite women, junior, sub-junior and youth girls age category will be held at Government Primary School in Ramgarh, Ludhiana.

The league is being organised by Cycling Federation of India and Sports Authority of India, in collaboration with the ministry of youth affairs and sports of the Union government.

Players from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, Ladakh and Delhi will participate in the Zone-1 championship.

Addressing a press conference at Circuit house in Ludhiana, Neeraj Tanwar, joint secretary of Cycling Federation of India, said the league aims at motivating women from all age groups to participate in sports. He said, “As many as 200 players have already registered for the league; players can also register offline at the venue.”

He said, “A total of 16 players— four from the senior category, six from sub-junior and six from the junior category— will be selected for the national-level league.”

Media in-charge, Cycling Federation of India, Jagdeep Singh Kahlon, said players would be accorded with cash prizes and participation certificates. He added that the top three players would receive ₹10,000, ₹6,000 and ₹4,000, respectively.

He said next matches for the Zone-1 would be held in Kurukshetra and Panchkula.