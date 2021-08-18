Ludhiana: UCPMA’s annual general meet today, likely to be stormy

With United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) set to go to polls on September 3, the body’s annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on Wednesday evening is expected to be a stormy one.

The agenda of the meeting includes seeking approval for the minutes, proceedings of the last AGM held in September 2019, approval of the balance sheet, and appointment of the auditor, among others. There are around 2,000 members of the association.

The current executive has been divided into two groups. Both groups are resorting to lobbying to garner the support of the members. While current president DS Chawla and secretary Harsimerjit Singh Lucky comprise one group, the other group consists of the rest of the six executive members of the association including general secretary Manjinder Sachdeva; senior vice-president Gurcharan Singh Gemco; vice-president Satnam Singh Makkar; joint secretary Walaity Ram Durga; press secretary Rajinder Singh Sarhali and finance secretary Achhru Ram Gupta.

The Sachdeva group has also got the support of former presidents of the association including Charanjit Singh Vishwakarma, Inderjit Nayug, Manmohan Singh Marton, and other senior members including, Avtar Singh Bhogal, Jaswinder Thukral, among others, and has formed a United Alliance with them. The alliance is working under the leadership of senior member KK Seth as chief election coordinator.

Sachdeva alleged that there have been certain discrepancies in the working of the president in the office related to the filing of the balance sheet for the last year due to which the association will have to pay fines. All these issues will be discussed during the AGM, he added.

Meanwhile, Chawla said that all the office-bearers of the association are united and are working for the betterment of the members and the association.