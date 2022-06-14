Ludhiana | Untreated waste from dyeing units spills out

Councillor of ward number 15, Kanchan Malhotra, on Tuesday submitted a complaint with the municipal corporation, stating that multiple dyeing units on Kakka Road (Tajpur Road) whose sewer connections had been snapped by MC are still dumping untreated waste illegally through the same lines.

She said that the sewage is now flowing out and accumulating at vacant plots in the area, which is taking a toll on the public and polluting the environment and groundwater.

The councillor’s husband, Satish Malhotra, said, “Even after MC disconnected 30 illegal sewer connections, owners of many units are still dumping waste through the same lines. As the connections are not attached to MC lines anymore, the untreated waste is now accumulating on road portions or vacant plots in the area. Waste has also accumulated in pits which were created by MC to snap the illegal connections. Also, connections of many units are still connected to MC lines illegally.”

“MC should take strict legal action against the dyeing unit owners who have been dumping untreated waste illegally. If they fail to do so, I will take up the matter with MC commissioner Shena Agarwal,” said Malhotra.

MC superintending engineer (SE) Rajinder Singh stated that the civic body has been conducting drives to snap the illegal connections in the area and the staff has been directed to check the illegal dumping of untreated waste. “Strict action will be taken against the units found violating norms and we will also write to Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB),” said Singh.