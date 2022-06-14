Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana | Untreated waste from dyeing units spills out
others

Ludhiana | Untreated waste from dyeing units spills out

Councillor of the area stated that dyeing units who sewer connections were snapped by Ludhiana MC are still dumping waste through the same lines
Untreated waste of dyeing units overflowing on portions of Kakka road area on Tajpur road in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Untreated waste of dyeing units overflowing on portions of Kakka road area on Tajpur road in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jun 14, 2022 11:54 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Councillor of ward number 15, Kanchan Malhotra, on Tuesday submitted a complaint with the municipal corporation, stating that multiple dyeing units on Kakka Road (Tajpur Road) whose sewer connections had been snapped by MC are still dumping untreated waste illegally through the same lines.

She said that the sewage is now flowing out and accumulating at vacant plots in the area, which is taking a toll on the public and polluting the environment and groundwater.

The councillor’s husband, Satish Malhotra, said, “Even after MC disconnected 30 illegal sewer connections, owners of many units are still dumping waste through the same lines. As the connections are not attached to MC lines anymore, the untreated waste is now accumulating on road portions or vacant plots in the area. Waste has also accumulated in pits which were created by MC to snap the illegal connections. Also, connections of many units are still connected to MC lines illegally.”

“MC should take strict legal action against the dyeing unit owners who have been dumping untreated waste illegally. If they fail to do so, I will take up the matter with MC commissioner Shena Agarwal,” said Malhotra.

MC superintending engineer (SE) Rajinder Singh stated that the civic body has been conducting drives to snap the illegal connections in the area and the staff has been directed to check the illegal dumping of untreated waste. “Strict action will be taken against the units found violating norms and we will also write to Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB),” said Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out