Ludhiana-based industrialist Dinesh Lakra succumbs to Covid

In yet another blow to industry in the city, Dinesh Lakra, 56, managing director of Lakra Industries, one of the leading textile and garment manufacturers in Ludhiana, succumbed to Covid during the wee hours of Friday.

As per information, Lakra tested positive on April 25. Initially, he remained under home isolation and was admitted to SPS hospital on April 27, after he faced breathing difficulties.

He is survived by his father Sudarshan Lakra, mother Chand Rani, wife Vandana Lakra and two sons- Anmol and Lohash.

Dinesh was also national vice-president of Laghu Udyog Bharati and member of the governing body of Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

Dinesh’s uncle and president of Ludhiana Knitters Association, Ajit Lakra, said, “It all happened in just five days after he (Dinesh) contracted the disease on April 25. He breathed his last at around 2.30am on Friday morning. Apart from the personal loss, the industry has lost an entrepreneur, who worked for the betterment of the sector.”

President of Ludhiana Woollen Manufacturers Association and Knitwear Club, Darshan Dawar said, “It is a huge loss to the sector and it also reminds us of the alarming situation. People should follow all the guidelines and if possible, a self-imposed lockdown for a few days should be observed.”

In September last year, Darshan Lal Sharma,72, managing director of Vardhman Yarns and Threads Limited and Tarsem Kumar Jain, 82, group chairman of the Jain Udhay group, had succumbed to Covid.