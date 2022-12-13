Ludhiana: Dist adm to complete demarcation around lower Buddha Nullah within week

The district administration will complete demarcation around lower Buddha Nullah— outside the municipal corporation’s limits— within a week.

Presiding over a meeting with officials from irrigation and revenue departments on Tuesday, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik directed the officials to ensure the identification of land belonging to the nullah at the earliest. She said, “Encroachments along both sides of the nullah will be removed immediately. Later, plantation and fencing will be carried out on the land.”

Additional deputy commissioner (rural development) Amit Panchal and Colonel (retired) Jasjit Singh Gill from Buddha Dariya Rejuvenation State Task Force also attended the meeting.

Malik requested residents, sarpanches, panches around the Buddha Nullah to extend cooperation in removing encroachments along the banks of Nullah and urged all landowners to cooperate for the demarcation process.

She asked owners to not harm trees planted by the forest department on their fields and said those harming these saplings were not performing their duty towards green Punjab, but were depriving their coming generations of greenery and oxygen.

As a result of demarcation drive, 22 acres were freed from encroachment and 7,000 plants were planted, which have 90 % survival rate. The remaining portion of Buddah Nullah is to be demarcated upstream and downstream of Ludhiana.

To finish the demarcation before next plantation season in February 2023, Malik asked the forest department officials to provide estimate of fencing the encroachment-freed land.

She said the Punjab government had also released required funds for speedy completion of the entire exercise. ”The development of forest areas around Buddha Nullah will help to strengthen the banks besides preventing encroachments,” she added.