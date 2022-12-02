Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Gym owner among 4 arrested with 375-kg poppy husk

Ludhiana: Gym owner among 4 arrested with 375-kg poppy husk

others
Published on Dec 02, 2022 11:27 PM IST

In the first case, the CIA staff of Khanna police arrested one Jasdev Singh alias Dev of Hambowal village, Machhiwara, Ludhiana, who works as a driver, with 260-kg poppy husk

In the second case, a gym owner, Rakesh Kumar alias Bunty of Haidon Bet village, Machhiwara, Ludhiana, was arrested with 25-kg poppy husk. (HT FILE PHOTO)
In the second case, a gym owner, Rakesh Kumar alias Bunty of Haidon Bet village, Machhiwara, Ludhiana, was arrested with 25-kg poppy husk. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Khanna police arrested four men in three separate cases on Thursday and recovered 375-kg poppy husk in total from their possession.

In the first case, the CIA staff of Khanna police arrested one Jasdev Singh alias Dev of Hambowal village, Machhiwara, who works as a driver, with 260-kg poppy husk.

Superintendent of police (SP, investigation) Pragya Jain said that police had stopped Jasdev’s car for checking and recovered 100-kg poppy husk. Based on information provided by him, they recovered another 160-kg of the contraband from his house.

In the second case, a gym owner, Rakesh Kumar alias Bunty of Haidon Bet village, Machhiwara, was arrested with 25-kg poppy husk.

Meanwhile, Darshan Singh of Dhamot Kalan village and Avtar Singh alias Ghola of Fatehgarh Sahib were arrested with 7-kg poppy husk. Based on information provided by them, another 83 kg poppy husk was recovered from their houses.

Jain said that all the accused had been facing trials in cases of drug peddling.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out