Ludhiana: Licensed weapons stolen from house of head of traffic marshals

Ludhiana head of traffic marshals stated that after finding out that the accused had decamped with her two licensed weapons, she immediately sounded the police. (Representative photo)
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 01:06 AM IST

The Haibowal police booked unidentified persons for targeting the house of the head of traffic marshals (traffic police volunteers) in Bachan Singh Nagar of Haibowal and decamping with her .12 bore rifle and a .32 bore revolver.

Complainant Pushpa Sahni, 57, stated that she had gone to see her relatives on September 12. On Wednesday, when she returned, she was shocked to see her house ransacked.

The woman stated that after finding out that the accused had decamped with her .12 bore rifle and .32 bore revolver, she immediately sounded the police.

ASI Sanjiv Bhagtana, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380(Theft in dwelling house, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against unidentified accused.

