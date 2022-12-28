Ludhiana: Zonal chiefs directed to hold weekly grievance redressal meetings

Officiating municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal on Wednesday directed the zonal chiefs to hold weekly grievance redressal meetings on every Thursday in their respective zones.

Zonal commissioners of all four zones of the civic body will hear the grievances of public from 10am to 2pm from next week.

Dachalwal said residents can meet the officials with complaints related to any branch of the civic body, including property tax, roads, water-sewer lines, building branch etc.

The officials of different branches of the MC will be available in the offices of zonal commissioners to resolve the complaints. Directions have been issued to resolve the complaints at the earliest, he said.

As directed by the higher authorities, the reports of these meetings would be submitted with the office of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, he added.