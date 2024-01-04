Magh Mela-2024: NRIs to join spectacular heritage walk experience

The upcoming Magh Mela-2024 will witness a rich amalgamation of culture, tradition and values on the banks of Sangam. Adding to the grandiosity, the fair will also host a heritage walk for a group of Non-Residential Indians (NRIs) this year. Preparations for the Magh Mela-2024 are underway on the banks of Sangam in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

This will serve as a rehearsal for Mahakumbh-2025. A group of 15 NRIs from different countries has already confirmed their visit to religious and historical sites in Sangam city and other prominent religious and heritage cities of the country, as informed by tour operators.

During their scheduled visits, the members will not only have the chance to meet and receive blessings from eminent seers but also the opportunity to stay in their tents and participate in their daily routines, they added.

The 54-day religious fair will feature six main bathing festivals, commencing with Makar Sankranti on January 15 and concluding with the Maha Shivaratri bathing on March 8.

This will perhaps be the first time when the group of NRIs will participate in a heritage walk during Magh Mela.

In previous Mahakumbh events, such as 2013 and Kumbh-2019, NRIs and foreigners had been part of the heritage walk. On the first bathing festival of Magh Mela, NRIs will first take a holy dip in the Sangam and visit the seers. After this, they will explore the religious and historical places of the city under the heritage walk.

Later, they will also visit Bade Hanuman, Akshayavat tree, Patalpuri temple, Saraswati Koop, among other religious places. They will take part in boating and water sports too, and visit the famous Shankara Vimana Mandapam along with other historical sites. These visitors will be provided with detailed information about the historical importance of Sangam, Kumbh, and Magh Mela, along with information about the ‘akharas’. Trained guides will accompany the group during the heritage walk.

Nilesh Narayan, director of a Prayagraj-based tour company, mentioned that the government is organizing Magh Mela this year as a trial for Maha Kumbh. NRIs coming from abroad will also get the feel of Mahakumbh, albeit on a smaller scale, during Magh Mela itself.