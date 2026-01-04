MAGH MELA-2026: 44-Day annual fair poses major crowd management challenge on 24 key days

The 44-day-long Magh Mela this year is expected to present a significant challenge for the district administration and police, with crowd management proving to be a crucial test on 24 designated days. Crowd of pilgrims bathing on banks of Sangam on Paush Purnima in Prayagraj on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

In addition to the main and special bathing festivals, large crowds are also anticipated every Tuesday and Saturday. Keeping this in view, the Mela Police have prepared a detailed chart marking 24 sensitive days and devised a special strategy to manage the expected surge, officials said.

The Magh Mela commenced with the Paush Purnima bathing festival on Saturday (January 3) and will conclude with the sixth and final holy bath on Maha Shivaratri (February 15). Other major bathing dates include Makar Sankranti (January 14–15), Mauni Amavasya (January 18), Basant Panchami (January 23) and Maghi Purnima (February 1, 2026).

During the Mela period, a total of 14 Tuesdays and Saturdays will fall. Due to the routine weekly rush and the large number of devotees visiting the Bade Hanuman Temple, heavy pressure is expected in the Sangam area, the temple premises and the surrounding routes, especially on weekends. Special emphasis is being placed on crowd regulation and traffic management to ensure smooth movement.

SP (Mela) Neeraj Pandey said additional police forces will be deployed on the identified days, along with intensified foot patrols, CCTV surveillance and route diversions. “Police personnel will remain on constant alert to closely monitor the situation and ensure safe and hassle-free bathing and darshan for devotees,” he said.

On the very first bathing festival of the fair on Saturday, the count of pilgrims taking the dip had crossed 21.5 lakh by 4pm.

The Mela Police have also identified Achala Saptami (January 25), Republic Day (January 26) and Trijata Snan (February 4) as other occasions likely to witness heavy crowds. A massive influx of devotees was already seen on New Year’s Day. Despite the enforcement of a no-entry order for vehicles, traffic congestion persisted throughout the day. The stretch from Sangam Nose to the Bade Hanuman Temple remained packed with devotees, leaving little room for movement.

An estimated 5.47 crore devotees are expected to attend the Magh Mela during the six main bathing festivals alone, while total footfall during the entire 44-day fair is projected to reach between 12 and 15 crore. The highest turnout—around 3.50 crore devotees—is expected on Mauni Amavasya. Other estimates include 50 lakh on Makar Sankranti, 60 lakh on Basant Panchami, 55 lakh on Maghi Purnima and over 16 lakh on Maha Shivaratri.