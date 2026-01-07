Magh Mela-2026 blends faith with environmental responsibility

The vast sandy expanse of the Sangam has once again transformed into a vibrant venue where faith, spirituality, and social responsibility converge as Magh Mela 2026 begins. Going beyond traditional religious observances and spiritual dialogues, this year’s mela is also shaping up as a strong forum for social consciousness, with environmental conservation taking a prominent role. A camp of a religious institution having an entrance gate built from bamboo and wood at Magh Mela-2026. (HT PHOTO)

Environmental concern has become a central theme of the Magh Mela, with saints, spiritual leaders, and kathavachaks (spiritual storytellers) coming together to promote eco-friendly practices. Their collective efforts are contributing to a cleaner, better-organised, and pollution-free mela.

The administration has intensified efforts to maintain cleanliness and order. “We are committed to making the entire fair area polythene-free, and this initiative is being actively supported by the saint community,” said Magh Mela officer Rishi Raj.

Religious institutions setting up temporary spiritual camps, along with saints and kathavachaks, are playing a crucial role in advancing this vision. This year, over 4,500 institutions have set up camps across the mela grounds, of which around 2,500 regularly participate in the Kumbh and Magh Melas to promote Sanatan Dharma, Rishi Raj said.

Importantly, these institutions are prioritising bamboo and wood for constructing camps and entrance gates, avoiding plastic and other non-biodegradable materials. At Khak Chowk, the Shri Ramanandacharya Math has set up a grand camp featuring a yogic posture design. Mahamandaleshwar Swami Brijbhushan Das said, “The tradition of the Magh Mela has always emphasised sacrifice, restraint, and spiritual discourse. Our culture values purity and social responsibility, which is why bamboo and wooden structures align perfectly with our ethos.”

He added, “The chief minister himself embodies these ideals. Religious institutions are therefore giving priority to eco-friendly camps, and followers of Sanatan Dharma are embracing these practices willingly.”

With millions of devotees visiting the mela, catering to food and beverage needs poses another major challenge. More than 3,000 food stalls, including around 1,700 serving tea and snacks during the winter season, have been set up across the fairgrounds. The administration has strictly prohibited the use of plastic cups, plates, and glasses at these outlets.

As an alternative, vendors are serving tea in earthen cups (kulhads) and snacks on leaf plates (dona-pattal). “Public awareness has grown significantly. People now prefer drinking tea in clay cups, so we have completely switched to kulhads,” said Raghuveer Prasad, a tea vendor on Triveni Marg.

Similar guidelines have been enforced in the camps of saints, with plastic cups and plates strictly banned. These collective efforts by the administration, religious institutions, and devotees have contributed to a visible reduction in pollution, reinforcing the message that faith and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.