Magh Mela 2026 to get smart, outage-free power with scan-to-fix system

The forthcoming 44-day Magh Mela 2026 promises an uninterrupted, technology-driven power supply aimed at eliminating the long-standing problem of sudden electricity outages faced by saints and pilgrims. The preparations for Magh Mela are ongoing in Prayagraj (HT)

For the first time, the Magh Mela will introduce the innovative scan-to-fix initiative, enabling real-time monitoring and instant fault detection across the fair’s entire electrical network, officials said.

Around 15,000 barcoded electric poles will be installed across the nearly 800-hectare tent city, transforming them into smart nodes that can be quickly identified and serviced, said Ashok Kumar Sharma, Executive Engineer, Electricity Department (Magh Mela 2026).

By scanning the QR code on a pole, pilgrims will be able to access its precise GPS-based location, such as “Sector 16 on Sangam Lower Road”. This feature will help lost visitors identify their location, navigate to specific destinations, or reunite with family members.

Pilgrims can also use the QR codes to access a simple online form to lodge complaints related to electricity faults, water shortages, or damaged roads. The location data—linked to pole numbers and GIS mapping—will be instantly relayed to the concerned department’s control room, enabling field staff to reach the exact spot and resolve issues swiftly.

Sharma said around 350 km of low-tension (LT) power lines are planned for installation during the Magh Mela, of which nearly 320 km have already been laid. Special efforts are being made to ensure a 24×7 uninterrupted power supply while providing approximately 7.5 lakh electricity connections across the fair area.

To further minimise outages, five Ring Main Units (RMUs) are being installed this year, compared to just one during the previous Magh Mela. These units will help restore power within 10 seconds in the event of a disruption.

For Magh Mela 2026, the government has allocated a ₹32-crore budget for power arrangements—about 10 per cent higher than the previous edition. The plan includes laying 47 km of high-tension (HT) lines and 350 km of LT lines, along with constructing 25 large and 35 small substations equipped with a three-layer power backup system.

More than 25,000 LED lights are being installed to ensure adequate illumination throughout the Mela area. In addition, hybrid solar lights will be set up at the Sangam ghats and major intersections to promote environmentally friendly energy use. Diesel generator sets will also be kept ready to handle emergencies, officials said.

Photo: Preparations underway for Magh Mela 2026 on the banks of the Sangam in Prayagraj (HT)