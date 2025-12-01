Magh Mela 2026:Uttar Pradesh ramps up preparations; four tourist information centres to assist visitors

Following the grand success of Maha Kumbh, the state government is anticipating a surge in tourists for the upcoming Magh Mela 2026, the first after Kumbh. The government is gearing up with preparations on a much larger scale than those for the 2024 Magh Mela. The tourism department has also finalised its arrangements. The government is gearing up with preparations on a much larger scale than those for the 2024 Magh Mela. (HT FILE PHOTO)

For the first time, four temporary tourist information centres will be set up at the Magh Mela.

According to Aparajita Singh, Regional Tourism Officer of Prayagraj, the number of tourists visiting the city has seen a remarkable increase in the years following the 2019 Kumbh Mela.

She said that the 2026 Magh Mela, scheduled to begin on January 3, 2026, and continue for 44 days, is expected to draw nearly 12 to 15 crore pilgrims to the Sangam city. “In view of this, the Uttar Pradesh tourism department is setting up four temporary tourist information centres for the Magh Mela. These centres will offer information booklets on all major tourist spots in Prayagraj in both Hindi and English, as well as in digital format,” she added.

According to the regional tourism officer, the information centre will also offer a guidebook and a list of trained guides to assist visitors. Details of registered paying guest accommodations will likewise be provided for tourists.