Magh Mela preparations lag behind the scheduled deadline

The delayed start and ongoing slow pace of preparations for Magh Mela 2026 are worrying officials of the Prayagraj Mela Authority (PMA), as the work is unlikely to be completed by the deadline of December 15. Key tasks, including land leveling and setting up the electricity and water pipeline networks, are still far from completion. The Magh Mela will commence with the first bathing on Paush Purnima on January 3. Preparations underway for Magh Mela-2026 on banks of Sangam in Prayagraj

The progress report submitted by the Mela administration to the state government’s urban development minister, AK Sharma, on Saturday clearly showed that progress on many important projects was extremely slow.

A total of 16,713 checkered plates were slated for the construction of the Gata road in the Mela sector, in addition to 77,107 checkered plates for 23 other checkered plate roads. According to Mela officer Rishiraj, all departments have been given a deadline of December 15 to complete the preparations for Magh Mela, and the work was progressing smoothly.

Ganga Puja was performed on the banks of Sangam on December 2. Divisional commissioner Soumya Agarwal had said that, in accordance with the government’s intention, the Magh Mela-2026 would be clean, safe and grand. The divisional commissioner also noted that the mela would be held across 800 hectares and seven sectors. This year, approximately 12 to 15 crore pilgrims are expected to arrive.

According to Rajendra Paliwal, president of the Prayagwal Sabha, an organisation of teerth purohits, not even a single pontoon bridge is fit for use. He added, “There is no point in claiming that all works will be completed by December 15, as the checkered plates have not been laid, and without them, no one can enter the mela area.”