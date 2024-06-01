Mahakumbh- 2025: Prayagraj conclave spells out steps for smooth conduct of mega fair

The ‘Prayagraj Tourism Conclave on Mahakumbh-2025’ was organised by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department at a city hotel here on Saturday. Conclave underway in Prayagraj on Saturday (HT Photo)

The interactive conclave aimed at deliberating on the ongoing preparations for the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025, including creation of tourism development facilities so that the mega event is conducted smoothly.

The conclave was presided over by Vijay Viswas Pant, divisional commissioner of Prayagraj, Vijay Kiran Anand, Kumbh Mela Adhikari alongside Eesha Priya, special secretary, Uttar Pradesh Tourism, officials of UPSTDC and other stakeholders.

The conclave commenced with the welcome address of Aprajita Singh, regional tourism officer, while Eesha Priya, in her opening address threw light on tourism potential of the state through a presentation, along with the initiatives taken by the tourism department for developing infrastructure and tourism facilities, while also creating employment opportunities.

During the conclave, Pant said that all stakeholders from hotels, travel and government departments need to act in coordination to make Mahakumbh a grand success, and Prayagraj a developed city.

Chief guest, Vijay Kiran Anand emphasised the need to develop Prayagraj as a city for all seasons rather than just for Kumbh. “Prayagraj has got everything from rivers, roads, temples, and heritage buildings. We just need to focus and create a conducive environment for all, including the tourists who come here all round the year,” he stated. He also reiterated that Prayagraj must be included in the tour packages of Varanasi-Ayodhya by the travel agents.

He also assured that the government is doing its best to create infrastructure. Now, it is the hospitality industry stakeholders’ turn, as well as the civic responsibility of citizens to contribute and come forward to make the Mahakumbh 2025 a success.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumbh Mela Adhikari said, a massive tent city, approximately the world’s largest at 4,000 hectares, is planned to provide lodging options ranging from basic to luxurious.

High-end options may include amenities such as air conditioning, Wi-Fi, and private dining for those seeking a more comfortable experience during the world’s largest religious congregation. The illuminated tent city will feature more than 67,000 streetlights and comprise 2,000 tents and around 25,000 public accommodations to serve the influx of tourists, he said.