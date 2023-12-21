Mahakumbh- 2025: Safety measures to go hi-tech; extra manpower to avert mishaps at Sangam

Prayagraj police officials are leaving no stone unturned in arranging foolproof security measures for pilgrims who will visit the Sangam city to take holy dip during the Mahakumbh -2025. A view of the Sangam in Prayagraj. (HT FIle)

The police officials have prepared a blueprint for the purpose so that those bathing in Sangam and taking boat rides do not fall victim to any mishap.

Special arrangements will be made to avoid incidents of drowning during the mega religious fair. Water police are being equipped with hi-tech resources and rescue equipment including Anaconda motorboats. Moreover, 300 divers will be deployed for ensuring the safety of pilgrims.

Police officials said in view of heavy footfall, the number of divers will be increased from 190 to 300 in comparison to the last Kumbh in 2019.

The flood relief PAC companies will be increased from eight to ten while NDRF companies will be increased from two to four. Four companies of SDRF will also be deployed.

Each company of NDRF and SDRF have 29 personnel.

Moreover, the number of homeguard divers will be increased from 200 to 400 personnel. Besides, 500 personnel of Uttar Pradesh police will also man the ghats.

Besides increasing the manpower, the number of equipment and resources are also being enhanced.

Officials said that five-kilometre-long deep water barricading will be installed while equally long river line will be in place with net and anchors.

Two floating rescue station control rooms, 20 water scooters, six mercury engines of 25 horse power and five mercury engines of 50 horse power, four water ambulances, ten wooden boats, 18 rechargeable mobile remote area lighting system, four anaconda motorboats, three jetties, 20 diving kits, masks, compressor machines, 200 lifebouys, 300 life jackets, 200 rescue tubes, 200 throw bags, 25 aqua lights, changing rooms and railings are being arranged.