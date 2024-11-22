Mahakumbh: AI cameras, social media to reunite lost pilgrims with kin

AI-powered cameras being installed across the Mahakumbh-2025 site will not only monitor the massive crowds and provide round-the-clock surveillance but also help reunite individuals who may get separated from their families and friends during the event. Workers installing CCTV Cameras in Mela Area (HT)

In addition, popular social media platforms like Facebook and X will provide immediate assistance in locating lost relatives, streamlining the process of reuniting families amidst the sea of pilgrims, said a state government spokesman.

This time, visitors from across the country and abroad attending the Mahakumbh-2025 won’t have to worry about losing their loved ones in the crowd. The Mela administration has devised an extensive plan to address this concern. A digital ‘khoya paaya kendra’ (lost-and-found centre) will go live from December 1, utilising advanced technology to reunite separated individuals quickly and efficiently, the official shared.

The entire fair area is being equipped with 328 AI-enabled cameras, which have already been tested at four key locations. These cameras will monitor the crowd 24/7 and assist in locating lost individuals. Under the directives of the Yogi government, the large-scale installation of these cameras is in its final stages, the official added.

The digital lost-and-found centres will immediately register every missing person’s details digitally. Once registered, the AI-powered cameras will begin searching for the individual. Additionally, information about missing persons will be shared on social media platforms like Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), making it easier to locate them quickly.

Face recognition technology will be used at the Mahakumbh to identify individuals who get separated from their loved ones. This advanced system will work instantly, capturing photographs and identifying individuals among the estimated over 40 crore attendees.