Mahakumbh: Special statues, installations to come up at 15 places in Sangam city

As part of the plan to deck up Sangam city ahead of the forthcoming mega religious fair of Mahakumbh-2025, special sculptures and symbols of mythological and religious themes and importance are being built at 15 places across Prayagraj. A design of sculpture to come up in Prayagraj. (Sourced)

Mahakumbh mela officer Vijay Kiran Anand said that the 18 major projects for the beautification of the city ahead of the Mahakumbh being undertaken on a war footing also include the work of placemaking (a multi-faceted approach to the planning, design and management of public spaces) installation at 15 places in the city at a cost of over ₹7.68 crore, which is to be completed by November.

The Construction and Design Services (C&DS) Division of Jal Nigam has been designated as its implementation agency. All the symbols and statues selected for placemaking installation are such that they have a direct connection with the mythological and religious identity of Sangam city, he added.

Officials shared that just as the mythological and cultural identity of Ayodhya and Varanasi have been highlighted through thematic installations, the Kumbh city of Prayagraj will also be seen decked up in the same colour.

Project manager of its implementing agency C&DS Rohit Kumar Rana said that in this project costing over ₹7.68crore, 15 placemaking installations are to be done in the city. Under this, the statue of ‘Damru’ (hourglass-shaped clapper drum associated with Lord Shiva) in Arail, the statue of ‘Kalpvasis’ (pilgrims who camp at Sangam for a month during the annual Magh Mela) in Old GT Road, the statue of Namaste (folded hands in traditional greeting) in Railway Over Bridge-1, the statue of Nataraja (dancing lord Shiva) in front of the Prayagraj airport at Bamrauli, the statue of a sadhu (Hindu saint) with Trishul (trident) in front of the six-lane bridge, three statues of sadhus who came to Kumbh on Chintamani Road, - Chhota Baghada and Jhunsi and the statue of dancing sadhus in Naini and near KPUC Hostel gate will be installed.

Mahakumbh is a symbol of the ancient culture of India and keeping this mind, the stories related to Kumbh, symbols of Sanatan culture etc have been selected for depiction as sculptures and symbols. ‘Garuda’ (Hindu deity primarily depicted as mount of the lord Vishnu), Kalpavriksha (wish full filling ‘tree of life’) and Trishul have been included under the initiative. The sculpture of Kalpavriksha will be built at the entrance of the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation office at a cost of ₹20.96 lakh. Similarly, the statue of ‘Garuda’ will be built near ROB-2 at a cost of ₹49.35 lakh. The sculpture of ‘Trishul’ will be made in the Circuit House on which ₹31.74 lakh will be spent.