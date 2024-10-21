Mahakumbh: State govt to provide ration, food supplies for devotees and Kalpvasis

The state government will ensure that food and ration supplies are readily available for devotees and Kalpvasis at the upcoming Mahakumbh. Ration cards will be issued to Kalpvasis and devotees staying for extended periods, and those who already possess ration cards will also receive free rations. 160 ration shops will serve their needs, offering new ration cards and supplies, while five warehouses will support stock management and prevent shortages. (For representation only)

To prevent pilferage, the administration will implement strict ICT-based monitoring for ration distribution. Mela officials said QR codes will be used on ration cards to ensure that rations are given to the rightful recipients, as cardholder data will be connected to a central server.

The Food and Civil Supply department will set up 160 fair price shops across all sectors of the Mela area, where free rations will be distributed twice, in January and February 2025. To ensure sufficient stock, five warehouses will be established for storage, with the state government committing over ₹43 crore for this initiative. It is worth noting that the same number of fair price shops were set up during Kumbh-2019.

According to ADM Mela, Vivek Chaturvedi, many devotees, known as Kalpvasis, stay at the Mela for several days and prepare their own food. The 160 ration shops will serve their needs, offering new ration cards and supplies, while five warehouses will support stock management and prevent shortages.

As part of the initiative, Kalpvasis and devotees will have access to essential supplies such as food grains, sugar, and cooking gas, with separate outlets for LPG cylinder sales. In addition to the 10 lakh permanent residents, daily ration distribution will also be organized for temporary residents, with community kitchens (bhandaras) set up for them. It is estimated that around 2 lakh ration cards will be needed over the two-month period, benefiting those staying in large Akharas and camps.

Box

About the ration scheme

Under the scheme, ration card holders will receive 3 kg of wheat or flour and 2 kg of fortified rice per person. Additionally, 2 kg of sugar per person, 2 liters of kerosene per ration card, and a domestic gas connection, including one opportunity for a gas refill, will be provided.