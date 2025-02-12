Mahakumbh traffic curbs reimposed ahead of Maghi Purnima Snan

With the influx of pilgrims surging ahead of the Maghi Purnima bathing festival on February 12 at Mahakumbh-2025 and roads leading to Prayagraj choked with vehicles, the Mela authority has reinstated a special traffic plan. Briefly relaxed after the Basant Panchami Snan rush on February 5, the plan has been reimposed following directives from chief minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure the smooth movement and safety of devotees. Rush of devotees at the Sangam on the eve of 'Magh Purnima', during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday (PTI)

As part of the plan, the entire Mela area has been declared a ‘No Vehicle Zone’ from 4 am on February 11, 2025, allowing entry only for essential and emergency service vehicles, Mela officials confirmed.

All private and public vehicles arriving in Prayagraj on February 11 after 4 am are being directed to designated parking areas along their respective routes. This measure aims to prevent traffic congestion in the city and allow pilgrims to reach the bathing ghats conveniently on foot, they added.

Additionally, from 5 pm on February 11, the ‘No Vehicle Zone’ has been expanded to cover the entire Prayagraj city. Only emergency services will be exempt from this regulation, officials clarified.

This special traffic plan will remain in effect until the completion of the Maghi Purnima Snan on February 12, ensuring the safe departure of pilgrims from the fairgrounds.

The same rules will also apply to vehicles of devotees observing Kalpavas. The administration has urged all Kalpavasis to comply with the guidelines and use only authorised parking facilities.

Authorities have also appealed to visitors to follow traffic regulations and cooperate with officials to ensure a seamless and orderly bathing festival at the Mahakumbh.

Special parking arrangements

A total of 36 parking sites have been designated along all routes for vehicles coming to Mahakumbh. Devotees will park their vehicles at these designated spots and proceed to Sangam for bathing on foot.

Pilgrims heading to Sangam will enter from GT Jawahar and reach Sangam via Kali Road and Kali Ramp before proceeding via Sangam Upper Road. For the return journey, they will walk back from the Sangam area via Akshayvat Road using the interlocking street and exit via Triveni Road. The police administration has issued an alert for security and smooth traffic management, instructing all officers and personnel to remain fully vigilant.

Parking locations for vehicles coming from different routes

Vehicles from Jaunpur: Parking at Sugar Mill Parking, Pure Surdas Parking on Garapur Road, Samaya Mai Mandir Kachhar Parking, and Badra Saunauti Rahimapur Road North/South Parking. Pilgrims will enter the fair area on foot via Old GT Road.

Vehicles from Varanasi: Parking at Mahua Bagh Thana Jhunsi Parking (Akhada Parking), Saraswati Parking, Jhunsi Railway Station, Nageshwar Temple Parking, Gyan Ganga Ghat, Chhatnag Parking, and Shiv Mandir Ustapur Mahmoodabad Parking. Entry on foot via Chhatnag Road.

Vehicles from Mirzapur: Parking at Devrakh Uparhar Parking North/South, Tent City Parking (Madanua, Mawaiya, Devrakh), Omaxe City Parking, and Ghazia Parking North/South. Entry on foot via Arail Bandh Road.

Vehicles from Rewa-Banda-Chitrakoot: Parking at Navprayag Parking East/West/Extension, Agriculture Institute Parking Yamuna Patti, Maheva East/West Parking, and Mirkhpur Kachhar Parking. Pilgrims will enter the fair area on foot via Old Rewa Road and New Rewa Road from Arail Bandh.

Vehicles from Kanpur-Kaushambi: Parking at Kali Extension Plot No. 17 Parking, Allahabad Degree College Ground, and Dadhikando Ground Parking. Entry on foot via GT Jawahar Square and Kali Road.

Vehicles from Lucknow-Pratapgarh: Parking at Gangeshwar Mahadev Kachhar Parking, Nagvasuki Parking, Bakshi Bandh Kachhar Parking, Bada Bagda Parking, and IERT Parking North/South. Entry on foot via Navas Marg.

Vehicles from Ayodhya-Pratapgarh: Parking at Shiv Baba Parking. Pilgrims will enter the fair area on foot via Sangam Lower Marg.