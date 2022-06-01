Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj: Permanent helipads for aerial tour of Sangam on cards
If all goes as planned, pilgrims and tourists visiting Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj may get the option of witnessing the mega religious spectacle from a chopper.
The Prayagraj Mela Authority is mulling over a proposal for constructing permanent helipads at three places around the mela area including one at Prayagraj Boat Club and the other two at Arail side of Sangam and Jhunsi side of Ganga.
Recently, the state government, had allocated ₹100 crore in the state budget for the preparations of the Mahakumbh.
The Mahakumbh is organised once every 12 years on the banks of Sangam in Prayagraj, the last occasion being in 2013. Kumbh (held every six years) was last held in 2019 when a private firm had introduced chopper rides over Sangam area and these were availed by many tourists and pilgrims.
“We plan to provide the best facilities to pilgrims and tourists coming for the Mahakumbh. That is why we are exploring the possibility of introducing chopper facility,” said Prayagraj divisional commissioner, Sanjay Goyal, who is also the chairman of Prayagraj Mela Authority.
The Mela authorities plan to construct three helipads near the Sangam. Proposed as the first ‘heliport’ of the state to be located near a river, there would be provision of handling three choppers at a time, officials said.
The helipads, to be constructed at the three sites would have provisions of waiting area, a ticket window, fire-fighting arrangements along with ambulance for pilgrims. These helipads could be constructed near Jhunsi police station and near Triveni Pushp area of Arail.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
-
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
-
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
-
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics