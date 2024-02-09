Mahakumbh-2025: Nod given to 80 firefighting bikes among many items

Preparing to meet emergencies during Mahakumbh-2025, consent to purchase disaster-tackling equipment and rescue affected people has been given in an online meeting chaired recently by UP chief secretary, district officials said. The purchase will be made from the disaster management fund For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

The equipment that will be purchased during this period will also be sent to other districts if needed after Mahakumbh-2025, they explained.

In the meeting chaired by the chief secretary, Durga Shankar Mishra, purchase of 80 firefighting bikes, 80 high pressure water mist and advance fire-fighting vehicles, 55 motor fire machines or MFE (capacity 2,500 litres), 20 MFE (capacity 4,500 litres), 20 portable pump-floating pump, four advance rescue tenders, four ambulances, six foam tenders, six fire-fighting boats, four fire-fighting terrain vehicles and 100 trolley mountain water mist (capacity 50 litres) was approved.

Along with this, in-principle consent has also been received regarding procurement of radio communication equipment and their associated sub-workers and resources. Four HF radio sets, 500 digital VHF static radio sets, 750 digital VHF mobile radio sets and 2500 digital VHF hand-held radio sets will now be purchased.

Additional director general of police Bhanu Bhaskar, Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma, divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Kumbh Mela officer Vijay Kiran Anand, among others were present in the meeting.

In comparison to Kumbh-2019, the number of divers will be increased from 190 to 300 for Mahakumbh-2025. At the same time, NDRF companies will be increased from two to four and those of SDRF from one to four for Mahakumbh-2025. The number of Home Guard swimmers will also be increased from 200 to 400 while another 500 swimmers from the police force will also be deployed, officials said, sharing decisions taken at the meeting.