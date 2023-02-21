Mahakumbh-2025 preparations: Proposed digital Kumbh museum scaled down due to funds crunch

The plans of the much-anticipated digital Kumbh museum to be built have been scaled down in size. Now, the museum will be a single-storey structure instead of the three-storey building planned earlier, officials said.

The museum is slated to come up in the trans-Yamuna Arail area of Sangam city before the start of Mahakumbh-2025.

A proposal for a budget of ₹50 crore is being sent to the state government afresh instead of ₹600 as was proposed earlier, they added.

Confirming the move of a fresh amended proposal for the digital Kumbh museum being prepared, Arvind Kumar Chauhan, vice-chairman, Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) said, “A new design of the proposed museum is now being prepared. This can be placed before the apex committee for Mahakumbh-2025 in its next meeting in Lucknow,” he added.

The proposed museum is to be developed as a major attraction for religious tourism, showcasing the glory and ancient heritage of Sanatan Dharma with visitors being able to learn about sages, seers and the traditions of Kumbh and Mahakumbh, besides Hindu religious texts.

According to the earlier plan, there was to be light and sound shows and cultural programmes to be held regularly at this museum. The proposed museum was to not only have its own parking, pond and ticket counter but also an exhibition and conference hall and a library along with a handicraft village and huts to house stalls offering a range of products.

A senior official said that the presentation made before the UP CM in July 2022 had depicted the shape of the proposed museum as a lotus bud unlike Kalash as was being widely discussed. “However, the final shape of the museum building will be based on what the state government approves,” the official said.

On August 1, 2022, Phulpur MP Keshari Devi Patel had sought details of the preparations for the Mahakumbh-2025 including information about steps being taken to attract foreign visitors and the facilities being made available to them from the tourism department by raising the issue in Parliament.

Based on information provided by the UP government, the Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy had listed the digital Kumbh museum as one of the attractions being constructed for tourists.