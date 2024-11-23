MAHAKUMBH-2025: Shringverpur Dham, a city with lord Ram connect, to become a religious tourism spot

Sringverpur Dham, another town linked to Lord Ram after Ayodhya, is set to become a new centre for rural, religious, and spiritual tourism in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the upcoming Mahakumbh-2025 religious fair. The Nishadraj Tourist Park set up at Shringverpur Dham in Prayagraj. (HT PHOTO)

The Uttar Pradesh government has developed Shringverpur Dham of Prayagraj with a budget of over ₹37.81 crores, enhancing the region’s cultural and spiritual heritage, inform officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Shringverpur Dham—named after Shringi Rishi and mentioned in the Hindu mythology— on December 13. Located on the banks of Ganga, about 35km from Sangam city along Prayagraj-Lucknow highway will be the firts stop before heading to Prayagraj city to officially inaugurate the 45-day Mahakumbh-2025.

This historic site, a symbol of social harmony, is being revitalised with a renewed identity and significance, officials maintain.

Regional tourism officer of Prayagraj Aparajita Singh, said, “The rejuvenation of Shringverpur Dham is nearing completion, with the Nishadraj Tourist Park developed in two phases at a total cost exceeding ₹37.32 crores as part of the initiative.”

She said that phase-1 included the installation of a statue depicting the meeting of Nishadraj and Lord Ram, along with the construction of its pedestal, a podium, overhead tank, boundary wall, entrance gate, guard room, and other amenities at a cost of over ₹19.63 crores.

“In Phase-2, additional developments have been carried out at Shringverpur Dham, including setting up of a gallery, paintings, meditation centre, caretaker room, cafeteria, pathways, drinking water and toilet facilities, kiosks, parking, landscaping, horticulture, outer road, solar panels, and an open-air stage, all completed at a cost of over ₹18.18 crore.”

Aparajita Singh further shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the grand Nishadraj Park, spread across 6 hectares, marking a major milestone in the rejuvenation of Shringverpur Dham.

A detailed road map has been laid out to transform Shringverpur Dham into a centre for rural, religious and spiritual as a tourist tourism. Aparajita highlighted that a key aspect of the rural

tourism is the establishment of homestays in nearby villages. Local residents are being encouraged to construct mud houses and huts, offering visitors an authentic and unique experience of rural life.

These accommodations will feature thematic paintings, local cuisines, and showcase the region’s cultural heritage. Additionally, efforts are being made to immerse tourists in the local rural crafts, allowing them to actively engage with and experience the traditional lifestyle while staying at Shringverpur Dham.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Rama with brother Laxman and wife Sita stayed here at Shringverpur Dham for a night during the 14 years exile. Raja Nishad had helped Lord Rama to cross the river by ferrying a boat. The dham even today is frequently visited by Hindu pilgrims all through the year and is one of the significant tourist attractions of Prayagraj.