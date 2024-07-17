Mahanirvani Akhara campus set for mega revamp ahead of mahakumbh

Before the formal start of the once-in-12 year mega religious fair of Mahakumbh-2025, the campuses of various akharas too would undergo a major facelift. Mahanirvani Akhara campus where reconstruction is going on in Prayagraj. (HT)

As part of this initiative, the premises of ancient Hindu monastic order Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani located at Daraganj is all set to undergo a major revamp, stated office-bearers of the monastic order.

A grand look from outside, including huge entry and exit gates, with neatly built rooms above has been planned. Preparations in this regard have begun in earnest, they shared.

During religious fairs, these akharas attract thousands of visitors, including pilgrims and tourists, eager to seek the blessings of the saints and hear their discourses.

The office of Mahanirvani Akhara is on Daraganj pucca road. These days, the main gate of the akhara has been demolished as part of the proposed revamp and it is now being reconstructed.

As part of the plan, a designated parking spot will be kept in the front, while the main gate is being made in such a way that the grandeur of the akhara can be witnessed by visitors. Along with this, new rooms are being built on the top.

Meanwhile, the akhara has also asked people to vacate its rented shops located close to the akhara campus. All the shops have become dilapidated over the years and the plan is to construct new ones in line with the colour and theme of the revamped campus and then rent them out.

“The plan is to have the entire campus not just have a grand look but also a common theme base,” said secretary of the Akhara, Mahant Jamuna Puri.

The parking site being made near the main gate would be able to accommodate not just the vehicles of the akhara but also those of visitors. The existing building has become very old and is in dire need of repair and makeover. So, we are undertaking this reconstruction as a priority and aim to have the campus ready well before the formal start of the Mahakumbh-2025, he added.