Maharashtra power firm suspends clerk after teacher gets ₹80-crore power bill
Palghar Pratibha Naik, a commerce professor of a Nallasopara college was shocked to know that she had received power bill of ₹80 crore for consuming 107,785075 units. She then approached the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), which admitted the error and suspended a clerk over the issue.
“At first, MSEDCL authorities asked me to pay the ₹80-crore bill and said they’ll look into the issue. But I refused and demanded justice. I asked MSEDCL to conduct a meter test and check the reading. I was however, scared that MSEDCL would disconnect my power supply,” said Naik.
Vijay Sinh Dudhbhate, public relations officer, MSEDCL (Kalyan), said there was a technical error in the case.
“We had given the contract to private agencies to take readings of the meters. The agencies then submit the readings to us for final billing. The consumer has actually consumed only 10,7784.75 units and a clerk had negligently entered 107,785,075 units, thus generating a bill of ₹80-crore,” said Dudhbhate.
The corrected bill is ₹86,890, said Dudhbhate. After investigation, we have suspended the clerk with immediate effect and issued show-cause notices to the officials concerned. We’ll also file a complaint with Nallasopara police station against the private agency who has been given the tender to conduct the readings each month. The consumer has agreed to pay the corrected bill and we sincerely apologise for the error,” said Dudhbhate.
