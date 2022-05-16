‘Majority of bipolar disorder cases remain untreated in India’
Senior consultant psychiatrist from Kolkata Dr Bhaskar Mukherjee on Sunday said that bipolar disorder is long term illness, consisting of recurrent episodes of either depression or mania.
About 1 in 150 persons in India suffer from bipolar disorder but 70% of them remain untreated, he said. He was delivering a talk on “cerebral correlates of bipolar disorder with specific importance to mitochondrial pathways” during the first midterm continuing medical education (CME) programme organised by the psychiatry department of Moti Lal Nehru Medical College (MLNMC), Prayagraj and Prayagraj Psychiatrists on behalf of the Indian Psychiatric Society Uttar Pradesh in Prayagraj. The theme of the CME was “Bipolar Disorder: Recent Updates”.
Dr Mukherjee said that in bipolar disorder, episodes of depression are characterised by low mood, decreased energy, loss of interest, thoughts or acts of self-harm or suicide, sleep problems, poor appetite, negative thoughts about self and life and guilt whereas episodes of mania are characterised by elevated mood, excessive talkativeness, boasting, increased aggression, risk taking behaviour, excessive spending of money, excessive grooming, increased energy level, over optimistic attitude and decrease need of sleep.
The CME was inaugurated by chief guest justice Ajit Kumar of Allahabad High Court of judicature. Professor Sangita Srivastava, vice-chancellor, Allahabad University, the guest of honour said that there are many areas where a lot of work needs to be done still.
Giving example of Kleptomania, she said that it is a very ordinary disease in which the person has the urge to steal things. “In marriages, shops and even at home people steal things and there is a need to be very careful in these places,” she said.
She said that it is possible to treat kleptomania. Similarly, bipolar disorder, dementia, depression, ADHD and Alzheimer’s are all diseases in which the prospects of better treatment are now available.
Some of the distinguished and internationally acclaimed experts from across the country who attended the CME included Dr Chittaranjan Andrade, professor of Psychopharmacology at NIMHANS, Banglore, Dr Bhaskar Mukherjee (Kolkata), prof Indira Sharma, (ex-HoD, Psychiatry at BHU), prof Prabhat Sitholey, former HoD of psychiatry, KGMU, prof SC Tiwari, ex-HoD of geriatric psychiatry, KGMU, prof PK Dalal ex-HoD of psychiatry, KGMU among many others.
Experts stressed on the need to make people aware of the fact that mental disorders can affect anyone, irrespective of age, gender, residence and living standards.
They said that mental disorders are also known to be associated with a wide range of social and societal problems if the illness remains unrecognised or inappropriately managed.
“In India 1 in 7 people suffer from mental disorders and 1 in 120 persons suffer from severe mental disorders. Three out of four persons with a severe mental disorder experience significant disability in work, social and family life, shared Dr VK Singh, organising chairman, CME.
Experts said number of psychiatrists in India remains low. Except for Kerala, all other states have less than 1 psychiatrist per 1 lakh population while the desirable number is above 3 psychiatrists per 1 lakh population. Apart from the scarcity of psychiatrists, the number of beds for psychiatric patients, psychiatric nurses, psychiatric social workers and clinical psychologist is also less than required, said Dr Anurag Varma, organising secretary, CME.
Five men feared drowned in Western Jamuna Canal in Yamunanagar
Five men are feared drowned in the Western Jamuna Canal in Buria region of Yamunanagar on Sunday, after a group of 10 men were allegedly threatened and forced by an anti-group to jump into the river to save their lives. All of them had gone to the river for swimming when a group of 30 armed men arrived to allegedly take revenge over some old enmity, one of the survivors Sahil said.
Haryana Police alert people on fake unpaid electricity bills messages
The Haryana Police on Sunday issued an advisory asking citizens not to share any information on text messages being sent to them regarding unpaid electricity bills. Cautioning people to be aware of such scammers, police said a latest trend of cybercrime has come to fore in which cyber fraudsters have started duping people in the name of unpaid electricity bill. Police advised people to remain careful and not fall into the trap of such scammers.
Panchayat polls to held in August or September: Dushyant
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Singh Chautala on Sunday said panchayat raj polls are likely to be held in August or September. Addressing a gathering at Makrauli village in Rohtak, Dushyant said the Punjab and Haryana high court has lifted the stay on panchayat polls and elections are likely to be conducted in August or September.
3 ‘bank executives’ booked for duping Ludhiana resident of ₹1 lakh
Three men were booked for duping a city resident of ₹1 lakh on Saturday. The accused were identified as Rosnara Khatun of West Bengal, Vikash Patel of Madhya Pradesh and Mangal Sardar of West Bengal. An FIR was lodged following the statement of Ritesh Kumar of New Sundar Nagar, Mundian Kalan. In his complaint, Ritesh Kumar, said he had called a bank's customer care number to apply for a chequebook.
Haryana CM inaugurates Sansad Khel competition from Kurukshetra
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said sportspersons from the state have given a new identity to the state in the world. “Youth are like diamonds due to their power, sharpness and sterling performance,” the chief minister said after flagging off the Sansad Khel competition organised by Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra.
