Man, 35, held for raping after 5-year-old girl rescued from sack in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a five-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, police said, adding that the minor was found inside a sack near a well with her mouth gagged with a pillow cover. The girl’s medical examination confirmed rape, following which the accused was arrested. (HT File Photo)

The incident took place on Friday afternoon when the minor, after returning home from school, went to a nearby shop to buy chocolates.

Superintendent of police (SP) of Durg Vijay Agarwal said that the accused was present at the shop and lured the child to his house on the pretext of giving her chocolates.

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“When the girl did not return home for a long time, her family members and local villagers launched a search. After a two-hour-long effort, two youths from the village spotted movement inside a sack near a well. Upon opening the sack, the minor was found inside with her mouth gagged with a pillow cover. She was in a state of shock,” said Agarwal.

The girl’s medical examination confirmed rape, following which the accused was arrested, Patan’s sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Anoop Lakra said. Her condition is now stable, he added.

A team from the forensic science laboratory (FSL) has collected evidence from the spot, Lakra said.

According to the police, this incident sparked an outcry with villagers surrounding the local police station and demanding capital punishment for the accused. The situation was later brought under control, police officers said.

Further probe into the matter is underway, Lakra added.