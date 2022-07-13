Man allegedly hacked youth to death as human sacrifice after birth of male child
A man allegedly killed a youth to offer him to goddess as a human sacrifice after a birth of a male child in Rewa district, said police.
Police arrested Ramlal (32), a resident of Bedhoa village of the district for killing Divyansh Kol (19), a resident of Keoti.
Ramlal has three daughters and he wanted a male child. He said he offered prayers to the village’s goddess if his wife gives birth to a male child, he will sacrifice a youth.
“Last month, his wife gave birth to a male child and he was looking for a youth to sacrifice. On July 6, he spotted Divyansh, who was grazing his goats. Ramlal called Divyansh for help and asked him to come with Ramlal to Devi temple in the village. Ramlal hacked him to death and left the body in the temple,” said Naveen Tiwari, sub-divisional officer of police, Sirmaur, Rewa.
Also Read: Man booked for performing black magic and duping woman of ₹25 lakh
The police found the body on July 6. In the investigation, it was found that he was last seen with Ramlal.
“When police interrogated him, he tried to mislead them. Later, he confessed to the crime and said he had three daughters and he always wanted a male child. He did a lot of rituals for the male child but nothing happened. An exorcist told him that he had to sacrifice a young man for a male child. Last month, his wife gave birth to a male child and he was looking for a boy to sacrifice. He saw Kol and hacked him to death,” he added.
Villagers said Ramlal used to perform black magic. Police are investigating the matter to ascertain the role of the exorcist in this case.
-
Thane rains: Badlapur residents on alert as Ulhas River water level rises
The heavy downpour in Thane's Badlapur region has led to a rise in the water level of Ulhas River on Wednesday morning prompting the authorities to request the residents in buildings and establishments nearby to remain safe and take necessary precautions, officials said. The Thane district office also alerted on social media about the rising water level in Badlapur asking residents to remain safe and take necessary precautions.
-
80-year-old Lucknow woman mauled to death by pet dog pitbull
An 80-year-old Lucknow woman was mauled to death by her dog on Tuesday. The incident was reported from the city's Bengali Tola area in the Qaiserbagh neighbourhood, Livehindustan reported. She was discovered by her son in critical condition at 5 am. The pitbull had bitten his mother's stomach and face. The woman has been identified by media reports as Sushila Tripathi. The woman was also put on a ventilator but she passed away shortly thereafter.
-
‘Gurus keep showering blessings, always!’
For those who have trained under the guru-shishya parampara, consider their guru as supreme, before everyone else. On the auspicious day of Guru Purnima, creative art experts from Lucknow talk about their gurus and share their bonding with them. 'Gurus don't go anywhere'Kathak exponent Prof Kumkum Dhar feels blessed that Dhar, who has trained 100s of students till date under guru-shishya parampara had the opportunity to train under kathak maestro Pt Lachhu Maharaj, disciple of Pt Bindadin Maharaj and uncle of Pt Birju Maharaj.
-
Man held in South Delhi hit-and-run case
A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 46-year-old cashier of a pub in South Delhi after hitting victim Ranjan Kumar with a speeding BMW, police said on Wednesday. On July 10, victim Ranjan Kumar was hit in Zamrudpur area in Greater Kailash-1 during the early hours. The cashier was found bleeding on a footpath. A case of rash and negligent driving causing death was registered against unknown person at the Greater Kailash police station.
-
Vasai landslide: 2 members of a family dead; rescue operations underway
At least two person were killed and several others went missing after a massive landslide, triggered by incessant rainfall, struck Vagralpada, Rajavali, Bhoidapada in Maharashtra's Vasai around 6 am on Wednesday. Amit Singh Thakur (42) wife and their minor son have been rescued, Palghar district collector Manek Gursal said. Around 20 personnel and two officers of the National Disaster Response Force from Pune are leading the search and rescue operations.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics