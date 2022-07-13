Man allegedly hacked youth to death as human sacrifice after birth of male child

A man allegedly killed a youth to offer him to goddess as a human sacrifice after a birth of a male child in Rewa district, said police.

Police arrested Ramlal (32), a resident of Bedhoa village of the district for killing Divyansh Kol (19), a resident of Keoti.

Ramlal has three daughters and he wanted a male child. He said he offered prayers to the village’s goddess if his wife gives birth to a male child, he will sacrifice a youth.

“Last month, his wife gave birth to a male child and he was looking for a youth to sacrifice. On July 6, he spotted Divyansh, who was grazing his goats. Ramlal called Divyansh for help and asked him to come with Ramlal to Devi temple in the village. Ramlal hacked him to death and left the body in the temple,” said Naveen Tiwari, sub-divisional officer of police, Sirmaur, Rewa.

Also Read: Man booked for performing black magic and duping woman of ₹25 lakh

The police found the body on July 6. In the investigation, it was found that he was last seen with Ramlal.

“When police interrogated him, he tried to mislead them. Later, he confessed to the crime and said he had three daughters and he always wanted a male child. He did a lot of rituals for the male child but nothing happened. An exorcist told him that he had to sacrifice a young man for a male child. Last month, his wife gave birth to a male child and he was looking for a boy to sacrifice. He saw Kol and hacked him to death,” he added.

Villagers said Ramlal used to perform black magic. Police are investigating the matter to ascertain the role of the exorcist in this case.