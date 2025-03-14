Mangaluru , A pedestrian and a two-wheeler rider were injured when a retired official of a telecommunications company allegedly drove his car in a rage in the Bejai locality, police said on Friday. Man arrested for 'attempted murder' of neighbour in Mangaluru

They said the incident occurred within the Mangaluru Urva police station limits on Thursday.

The retired official drove the car at high speed through a narrow lane in a housing colony in Bejai, hitting a woman pedestrian and later crashing into a motorcycle. The car dragged both the motorcycle and the rider for more than 50-60 meters along the narrow lane, police said.

The driver of the car, Sathish Kumar K M, has been arrested for allegedly attempting to kill the motorcycle rider, who happens to be his neighbour, they added.

According to the police, the accused allegedly harboured enmity with the victim, Murali Prasad, over past neighbourhood disputes.

On Thursday morning, Kumar said he had waited in his car for Prasad to enter the narrow lane. He then chased him at high speed, crashed into him, and dragged him some distance, severely injuring him.

In a fit of rage, Kumar’s car also struck a woman pedestrian. The impact threw her several meters into the air, and she became entangled in a barbed-wire fence. Residents of the colony rushed to her aid, provided first aid, and later shifted her to a hospital, a senior police officer said.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal confirmed that a case of attempted murder has been registered at Urva Police Station, and the accused has been taken into custody. Additionally, a separate case has been filed at Mangaluru Traffic West Police Station for reckless driving and endangering public safety.

The vehicle involved in the incident has been seized.

Video footage from a CCTV camera capturing the incident has gone viral, enraging civil society in the city.

