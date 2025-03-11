Man arrested for burning wife to death in Ghaziabad

A 50-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly setting his wife on fire after pouring petrol on her during an argument last month, police said, adding that the woman was undergoing treatment in a hospital and succumbed to her injuries on Friday. Police said that the couple has three daughters and a son — two of whom are married. (Representational image)

According to police, the accused has been identified as Intekhab Alam, a resident of Rawli Road in Muradnagar, while the deceased was Muwashira, 45. Police said that the couple has three daughters and a son — two of whom are married.

Investigators said that the deceased’s mother Munni Begum told them that Alam would often drink and come home and assault his wife. “Around 10pm on February 25, he poured petrol over her and set her afire. He then pushed her in the washroom and locked the door from outside. Later, my granddaughter (aged 18) opened the door. He then informed me about the incident on February 26, but did not tell the police. The next day I took my daughter to a hospital in Delhi with the help of neighbours,” the complainant said in the FIR.

The victim had allegedly suffered 75% burns when she was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Based on the complaint, an FIR under BNS sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 127(2) (wrongful confinement) and 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means or weapons) was registered on February 28.

Officials said that they added sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (acts done in furtherance with common intention) on Monday after the woman died.

“The woman died during treatment at the hospital on March 7, and the suspect was arrested on Monday. He told police that he had altercation with his wife over his habit of drinking. A fight happened on the night of the incident due to same reason. In her statements to the police, the woman also levied allegations of harassment against her in-laws,” Lipi Nagayach, ACP of Masuri/Muradnagar circle, said.