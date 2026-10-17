Tired of the same Navratri snacks? Try these 4 easy ideas

Navratri menu has been tweaked due to the ongoing LPG crisis By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less Navratri fasting often comes with a familiar menu. Sabudana khichdi, aloo-based dishes, and vrat-friendly puris often feature during the nine-day festival. While these staples are comforting, snack time can sometimes feel repetitive. The idea is that adding variety doesn't require elaborate recipes or a long list of ingredients. Simple options such as fresh fruits, nuts, seeds, and makhana can help break the monotony while fitting seamlessly into your fasting routine. Here are 4 snack ideas to try this Navratri According to Dr Shilpa Vora, Chief R&D Officer at Marico Limited and food expert at True Elements, thoughtful festive food choices often come down to small, practical changes rather than a complete overhaul of one's diet. 1. Add some crunch to your fruit bowl

A bowl of fresh fruit is a fasting favorite, but eating the same combination every day can feel monotonous. Try pairing apples, bananas, and pomegranate with a sprinkle of pumpkin seeds for added texture. If your fast allows it, a spoonful of curd can make it even more enjoyable. It's a quick, fuss-free snack that makes the most of ingredients you likely already have at home. 2. Keep a trail mix handy for busy days

2 . True Elements Panchmeva 1.2kg - Fasting Special Trail Mix | Premium Dry Fruits | 5 Nuts - Almonds, Cashews, Dates, Raisins, Black Currant | Dry Fruits Mix | Healthy Snacks (Pack of 3) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Between work commitments, festive shopping, and family gatherings, you don't always have time to prepare a snack from scratch. That's where a ready-to-eat option comes in. True Elements Panchmeva Trail Mix, made with dates, raisins, almonds, cashews, and dried blackcurrants, can be portioned into small servings and carried on the go for added convenience. Because fasting practices vary across households, always check the ingredient list to ensure packaged products align with your family's Navratri traditions. 3. Give roasted makhana a flavor upgrade

Makhana is already a staple in many fasting menus, so it's easy to experiment with. Roast it in a little ghee and season with sendha namak for a classic preparation. If your fasting routine allows it, cumin or black pepper can add a welcome flavor variation. Prepare a batch in advance and store it in an airtight container to keep a ready snack throughout the day. Rotating seasonings can also make this familiar favorite feel a little different each time. 4. Turn to dates and nuts for sweet cravings