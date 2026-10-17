Dandiya festival brings festive cheer to Chhatrasal Stadium
Organised with Delhi Tourism and the state government, the free event includes music, food and cultural activities and runs through October 18.
A three-day Dandiya and Navratri festival began at Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi on October 16, with a large number of young people participating in the celebrations. Organised in collaboration with Delhi Tourism and the Delhi government, the festival will continue until October 18, featuring traditional dance performances, music programmes, food stalls and cultural activities.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra attended the event as chief guests. The opening day was dedicated to young people, who participated in the festivities in large numbers, according to the organisers.
The festival aims to promote traditional Indian folk dance, music and the cultural traditions associated with Navratri, while providing visitors with an opportunity to participate in cultural activities and entertainment.
Dandiya and Garba performances are among the main attractions. Participants perform to music while holding wooden sticks known as dandiyas, with the traditional Gujarati dance forms bringing colour and rhythm to the celebrations. The programme also includes a variety of musical performances, food stalls and other cultural activities.
Entry to the festival is free, according to the organisers.
The three-day event is intended to provide a platform for people to experience traditional dance and music during the Navratri season. The organisers said the gathering had drawn significant participation from young people on the first day.
The next day's programme, scheduled for October 17, will be dedicated to Anganwadi workers, according to the press release. The event will continue through October 18, offering visitors further opportunities to take part in the festivities.
The festival combines cultural performances with food and entertainment, with the organisers inviting visitors to enjoy the celebrations over the three days.
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