Home / Cities / Others / Man arrested for killing wife, son in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
others

Man arrested for killing wife, son in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar

The accused fled the crime scene before he was arrested and booked for murder under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 302 on Thursday. Police said they were interrogating the accused
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 06:08 PM IST

A 28-year-old alcoholic man allegedly stabbed his wife and son to death before dumping their bodies in a well in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

Bannalal Chaudhary, a local police officer, said the couple was estranged and that the man’s wife and son lived with his in-laws. He added the man took his 25-year-old wife and 13-year-old son to their agricultural fields and killed them there on Wednesday before dumping their bodies there in the well.

Also Read | Mumbai police crime branch team arrests 3 murder accused from Bihar’s Madhubani

The accused fled the crime scene before he was arrested and booked for murder under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 302 on Thursday.

Police said they were interrogating the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.