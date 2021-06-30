Man arrested for raping woman doctor in Odisha

Odisha police have arrested the son of a dhaba owner in Angul district on charges of raping a 38-year-old woman doctor while delivering a food parcel at her house earlier this week.

Police said the survivor’s brother sent her food from a local dhaba where he was having his dinner on Monday evening. The accused, Sukanta Behera, the 35-year-old son of the dhaba owner, went to the doctor’s government accommodation to deliver the food.

“Finding her alone, Behera sexually assaulted the woman doctor and then threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the matter,” said Angul SP Jagmohan Meena. an FIR, Behera was arrested and forwarded to court.