Man assaulted for refusing to share hookah, 3 arrested

Gurugram: At least three people have been arrested for allegedly brutally assaulting a 29-year-old man outside a club in Sector 109 last Friday (July 26) for refusing to share his hookah with one of them, police said on Monday. The assault occurred when Pankaj Sharma, a resident of New Palam Vihar Phase-I, was leaving a club in Conscient Mall at about 5.15am on Friday, as he reached near his scooter, six to seven suspects allegedly assaulted him with wooden bats and rods and left, police officers said. (Representative image)

Police identified three suspects as Sonu Saini, the prime suspect, and Harendra Kumar of Surat Nagar Phase-II, Sector-104, and Aman Verma of Eta in Uttar Pradesh, a resident of Sector 6 – who were arrested from Bajghera area on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred when Pankaj Sharma, a resident of New Palam Vihar Phase-I, was leaving a club in Conscient Mall at about 5.15am on Friday. As he reached near his scooter, six to seven suspects allegedly assaulted him with wooden bats and rods and left.

The club authorities later alerted the police and rushed Sharma to a private hospital in Palam Vihar, said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer, Gurugram police.

“Sharma had arrived at the club at about 1am on Friday. He was smoking hookah when Saini approached him and asked to share it with him. Sharma refused but Saini kept persisting for it and left after an argument took place. Later, when Sharma was finally leaving the club, the suspect followed him,” the officer informed.

“As soon as the victim reached near his scooter, the suspects assaulted him on Saini’s indication,” he said, adding that Sharma is still under treatment at a private hospital in Palam Vihar and other suspects have been identified but they are on the run.

Investigators said victim Sharma suffered multiple fractures and bruises on his entire body besides sustaining 16 stitches on the head, he added.

On Sharma’s complaint, a first information report was registered against the suspects under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), 191(2) (rioting), 191(3) (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bajghera police station on Sunday.