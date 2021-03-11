Man beheads brother-in-law in an alleged hate crime in MP’s Jabalpur
A woman apparently died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur after her husband was allegedly beheaded by her 22-year-old brother, who opposed their marriage, and walked to a local police station carrying the severed head on Thursday.
Jabalpur police superintendent Ravi Chauhan said the accused called his sister home on Monday saying they were ready to accept her husband. He added on Thursday, he beheaded his brother-in-law with an axe.
Chauhan said the woman, who was at her parent’s house, allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan upon hearing about the murder. He added police were investigating whether she indeed died by suicide or was killed.
Chauhan said the accused has been arrested for murder. He added the couple got married two months back after leaving their homes. “The family members [of the woman] lodged a police complaint... On February 26, [the couple]... appeared before the police and said that they had got married. ...[the man]’s family accepted the woman. But the woman’s family was unhappy with their marriage due to an old animosity between the families.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Night curfew in Ludhiana: Rise in cancellations leaves hospitality industry jittery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Encroachments near Buddha Nullah cleared: Occupants decry MC action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man moves Bombay HC, seeks nod to end minor daughter’s 31-week pregnancy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPSC declares March 21 as next date for recruitment exam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra govt tables new ESZ proposal for Thane Flamingo Sanctuary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Row over proposer: Bombay HC lets candidate fight Parsi Punchayet trustee poll
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four held for stealing gadgets worth ₹19 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lightning strike injures 4 in Gurugram residential township
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sisodia orders probe in financial irregularities of 12 DU colleges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FasTag from next week at Yamuna Expressway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SIT quizzes four in MLA Jarkiholi harassment case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
60-yr-old dies after fight with neighbour in Chandni Mahal, 4 arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BBMP plans Covid testing in crowded markets, malls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plays, music, dance: Deshbhakti event kicks off
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7,064 Karnataka villages don’t have a burial ground, says govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox