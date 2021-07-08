Man booked for raping 3-year-old stepdaughter in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur

A 30-year-old man has been booked for allegedly raping his three-year-old stepdaughter in Chhattisgarh capital city, Raipur, police said on Thursday .

Superintendent of Police, Raipur, Ajay Yadav said the girl was sexually assaulted on July 3 at home. “She told her mother who lodged a complaint with Telibandha police on Wednesday. Police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the accused,” he said.

The girl had been medically examined, he said.

The accused was booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 376(2)(F) (being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman) and 376AB (rape on woman under twelve year of age), 342 (wrongful confinement), and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SP said.

“ Investigation in the case is going on,” he said.