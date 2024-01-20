Man dupes people on pretext of providing govt flats; booked

close_game
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jan 20, 2024 06:36 AM IST

The Dhumanganj police here registered an FIR against a man for allegedly duping people of cash worth several lakhs on pretext of providing them flats under government schemes. He showed them under-construction apartments of private builders for bookings. An FIR has been registered and further investigations are being carried out in this connection, police said.

(Pic for representation)

A resident of Sulem Sarai, Sumit Patel in his complaint stated that one Shashank Chandra offered to sell him flats at Paras Green Apartment, Gokul Dham and Sugam Vihar Colony projects at low costs under various government residential schemes. Sumit deposited cash 98,000 as booking amount in the name of his wife.

Sumit was told that each flat costs 4.05 lakh and an instalment of 1,622 was to be paid each month. Many people deposited the booking amount after being offered flats at low cost. However, Sumit and others later learnt that the flats they were shown were being constructed by private builders.

SHO of Dhumanganj police station Rajesh Kumar Maurya said nine women have also been duped by the accused. Further investigations were being carried out, he added.

