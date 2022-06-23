Man found murdered in Soraon area of Prayagraj

A 42-year-old man was found murdered at Jamui village under Soraon police station of trans-Ganga area of the district on Wednesday morning. The body of the victim with deep injury marks was recovered from the bushes at a lonely spot in the village. Police said, the body has been sent for autopsy and further investigations were on into the incident.

According to reports, the deceased identified as Subhash Patel, a resident of Jamui village, had left home on Tuesday night for some errand but did not return home. On Wednesday morning, villagers spotted his body lying in the bushes, around 200 metres away from his house and raised an alarm. His kin also reached the spot and informed the police. Circumstances suggested that Subhash was attacked with some sharp-edged weapon.

His kin informed police that Subhash was a farmer and had left home for a nearby vegetable market. His kin raised suspicion on some persons of the village with whom Subhash had an enmity. However, some locals said that Subhash had a scuffle with some persons late in the night in an inebriated state and this could have led to his murder.

Circle officer of Soraon Sudhir Kumar said the body has been sent for autopsy and further investigations were on into the incident.