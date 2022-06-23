Man found murdered in Soraon area of Prayagraj
A 42-year-old man was found murdered at Jamui village under Soraon police station of trans-Ganga area of the district on Wednesday morning. The body of the victim with deep injury marks was recovered from the bushes at a lonely spot in the village. Police said, the body has been sent for autopsy and further investigations were on into the incident.
According to reports, the deceased identified as Subhash Patel, a resident of Jamui village, had left home on Tuesday night for some errand but did not return home. On Wednesday morning, villagers spotted his body lying in the bushes, around 200 metres away from his house and raised an alarm. His kin also reached the spot and informed the police. Circumstances suggested that Subhash was attacked with some sharp-edged weapon.
His kin informed police that Subhash was a farmer and had left home for a nearby vegetable market. His kin raised suspicion on some persons of the village with whom Subhash had an enmity. However, some locals said that Subhash had a scuffle with some persons late in the night in an inebriated state and this could have led to his murder.
Circle officer of Soraon Sudhir Kumar said the body has been sent for autopsy and further investigations were on into the incident.
-
Selection battles: Courts are offering athletes a direct lifeline
The courts seem to have become the new playground for Indian athletes to seek selection into the India team. At least, this is what recent trends suggest as more and more athletes are moving courts against their respective federations alleging ‘unfair selections’ and ‘inconsistent policies.’
-
Fourth innings Test chases no longer a drab affair
In consecutive home Tests against New Zealand, England have chased down 277 at Lord’s and 299 at Trent Bridge. Earlier this year, South Africa chased 240 in Johannesburg and 212 in Cape Town to bounce back from 0-1 down to win the series against India. Thus, four times in the last six months teams have successfully achieved tough fourth-innings chases. Individual batting too has been impressive. Four out of the five highest scores in the fourth innings in the last 10 years have come since 2018—149 in 2018 (KL Rahul at The Oval), 153* (Kusal Perera (SL) in Durban) in 2019, 210* (Kyle Mayers (WI) in Chattogram) in 2021 and 196 (Babar Azam (Pak) v Australia in Karachi) in 2022.
-
Maha crisis: BJP's Bagga files plaint against CM Thackeray for ‘flouting’ Covid
The political situation remains tense in Maharashtra, especially after rebel Sena leader and state minister Eknath Shinde in fresh demands Wednesday, stated that the MVA front is “unnatural” and for the sake of the western state, Sena must exit the alliance that it shares with the Congress party and the NCP.
-
Have high regard for Murmu, but battle is between ideologies: Yashwant Sinha
Explaining his take on “opposing ideologies”, Yashwant Sinha, a former bureaucrat, said that one is “hellbent in throttling the Constitution” and believes the country's President should not have his/her own mind to function but “serve as a rubber stamp to do the government's bidding”.
-
4 Indians to play for Leicestershire in warm-up match ahead of England Test
Four players from the Indian camp will be playing for Leicestershire County Cricket Club during their warm-up match ahead of India's Test match against England. The warm-up game starts on Wednesday at the Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicestershire's home ground that has served as India's training base for the past week.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics