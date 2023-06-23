Assam: 28-yr-old man sentenced to 25 years of jail for abduction & rape of minor

A 28-year-old man from Assam’s Dima Hasao district has been sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment for abducting and raping minor girl.

Police registered a case against him under Section 363 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in 2018.

According to police records produced before the Dima Hasao District and Sessions Court, the incident happened at Lama Disa area of Haflong in 2018 when the accused named Monu Naiding (28) abducted a 13-year-old girl while she was returning home.

“He allegedly abducted her and raped her for several days. He kept her in different areas near the forests and a few days later, the girl was rescued from him. The minor girl’s family members later lodged a first information report (FIR) and he was arrested,” an official of Dima Hasao police said.

Naiding initially absconded but later surrendered.

Public prosecutor Ajoy Chakraborty told media persons on Friday that in the medical reports, it was found that the minor girl was sexually assaulted.

Her statement was recorded by the police later, where she detailed the incident, Chakraborty said.

After the initial investigation, the police submitted a case diary before the court and the hearing continued for more than four years.

On June 21 this year, the district sessions judge Abu Bakkar Siddiqui sentenced the accused to a total of 25 years of imprisonment.

“Monu Naiding has been sentenced for 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for rape and another five years under the charges of abduction. He has to pay ₹55,000 as penalty, if he fails that, the time of imprisonment will increase,” Chakraborty said.

Family members of the minor girl have expressed gratitude towards the judiciary and the police for giving the girl justice.

“This will be an example for all those rapists who think that they’ll escape after the crime,” family members said.

