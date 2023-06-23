Rajasthan: 70-year-old man arrested for raping minor girl

A 70-year-old man was arrested on Thursday night for allegedly raping a minor girl in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district, police said. (Representative Photo)

Aaspur Circle deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ratan Lal Chawla said that they arrested the accused based on the complaint from the mother of the rape survivor. The complaint was registered on Monday (June 19).

According to the mother, she came to know about the incident after her daughter complained of stomach ache and revealed to her that their neighbour, a 70-year-old man, lured her for chocolate and took her to his house, where he allegedly raped her.

In her report, she also shared that the accused had also threatened the minor girl for her life if she ever shares this incident with anyone, Chawla added.

The DSP said that based on the complaint, they arrested the accused on Thursday. He has been charged with rape, assault, and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Chawla said that the medical examination of the minor was conducted, and an investigation into the matter has been launched. The accused is still under the course of police interrogation, he added.

