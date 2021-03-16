Man held for molesting woman passenger on board Rajdhani Exp
VARANASI The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a man for allegedly molesting a woman co-passenger on board the Sealdah-bound Rajdhani Express from New Delhi early on Monday, police said. The incident took place near Kanpur and the arrest was made at Pt Deendayal Upadhyay (PDDU) junction.
GRP inspector, PDDU (formerly Mughalsarai) junction, RK Singh said a case was being registered against the accused identified as Vijay Kumar from Kurukshetra in Haryana on the complaint of the woman, a resident of Delhi.
A police officer said Kumar, who works in a Kolkata-based private firm, was going to Kolkata by Rajdhani Express going to Sealdah from New Delhi. He was in B2 coach. In the same coach, a woman from Delhi was also traveling to Sealdah.
The officer said as soon as the train left Kanpur, the woman accused Vijay of molesting her. She made a noise and informed the travelling ticket examiner who alerted the control at the PDDU junction. As soon as the train reached PDDU junction, the GRP took the youth into custody.
