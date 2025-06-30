Man hires contract killers to kill son over illicit relationship in Amroha

In Amroha district, police have uncovered a gruesome murder conspiracy in which a father allegedly had his own son killed over an ongoing illicit relationship and a growing dispute over property. The 27-year-old victim, Deepak Kumar, was murdered and his body dumped in a sugarcane field — a crime that was carefully plotted for months. (Pic for representation only)

The police arrested the father, his friend and two contract killers for the murder.

According to Amroha superintendent of police Amit Kumar Anand, the murder was orchestrated by the victim’s father, Satendra Singh, who was deeply disturbed by his son’s relationship with a married woman from another community. Investigations revealed that Satendra, with the help from his friend Umar, hired two local criminals, Zarif and Rais, for ₹2.70 lakh to carry out the killing.

The case came to light on June 23 (Monday) when an unidentified body was discovered in a sugarcane field in Shahbazpur Kalan village under Rajabpur police jurisdiction. The body, clad only in underwear, bore injury marks on the face and a bullet wound in the head. The next day, the deceased was identified as Deepak, a resident of Galibbara village under the Naugawan Sadat police station area.

Ironically, it was Deepak’s father who filed the initial complaint against “unknown persons” after the body was identified. However, as the investigation progressed with the help of CCTV footage and surveillance analysis, glaring contradictions began to emerge. The turning point came when police uncovered evidence linking Satendra directly to the crime.

SP Amit Kumar Anand explained that Deepak, known to be addicted to alcohol, had been in a romantic relationship with a married woman from another community for several years. Two years ago, he even eloped with the woman and brought her home. This action triggered social outrage and legal trouble, as the woman’s husband filed a case against Deepak. Following a panchayat involving multiple village elders, the woman was sent back to her husband. Despite this, Deepak continued to pursue the relationship.

The tensions between father and son escalated further when Deepak began demanding his share of the family property and expressed his determination to “win” the woman at any cost. Ashamed by the scandal and concerned about his social standing, Satendra allegedly decided to have his son eliminated.

Around six months ago, Satendra approached his friend Umar, a resident of Halpura village in Dhanaura police station limits, and discussed his plan to kill Deepak. About three months ago, Umar arranged a meeting between Satendra and two contract killers — Zarif from Halpura and Rais from Moondhakheda village. Zarif had previously served jail time for murder and had met Rais while incarcerated.

The duo initially demanded ₹3 lakh for the job, but the deal was settled at ₹2.70 lakh. Two months before the crime, Satendra visited Umar’s home and handed over ₹1.70 lakh in cash to the killers as an advance. On the night of June 22, Zarif and Rais carried out the murder and dumped Deepak’s body in a sugarcane field to conceal the crime.

Following a multi-team investigation involving Rajabpur police, the Special Operations Group (SOG), and the surveillance unit, police arrested Satendra Singh, his friend Umar, and the two hired killers, Zarif and Rais. Authorities also recovered Deepak’s clothes, a spade, a motorcycle, a mobile phone, and ₹1.70 lakh of the contract money. All four accused were produced in court and subsequently sent to jail.