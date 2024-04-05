Man killed, 4 hurt after truck collides with trailer on KMP e-way

Gurugram: A man died and four others were severely injured when the truck in which they were travelling hit a trailer moving ahead after it stopped suddenly on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway near Farrukhnagar, police said on Friday. All five men were rushed to the Sector-10A government hospital but Khagendra Mishra died in the course of treatment due to severe injuries and excessive bleeding, police said. (Representational Image)

The incident took place at about 11.45pm on Tuesday when truck driver Krishan Kumar, who was due to reach Gurugram from Palwal, took a wrong route and turned into the KMP expressway.

According to the police, Kumar was travelling with Khagendra Mishra, Ravi Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Murti Kumar and Sanjay Kumar.

They said a trailer truck registered in Rajasthan was moving ahead and Kumar could not bring his truck to a halt as the other vehicle suddenly stopped in the middle of the expressway.

All five men were rushed to the Sector-10A government hospital but Mishra died in the course of treatment due to severe injuries and excessive bleeding, police said.

Mukesh Kumar, the injured truck driver’s colleague, said all four injured were shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi as they had suffered multiple injuries and fractures.

“The driver of the trailer fled from the spot along with the vehicle. However, its registration number was traced by the police. The trailer didn’t even have any light or reflector on the rear end for proper visibility,” he said, quoting the injured driver.

Inspector Anil Kumar, station house officer of Farrukhnagar police station, said they had got the trailer’s registration number from CCTV cameras of a nearby toll plaza.

“We will arrest the driver soon,” he said.

Based on the truck driver’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified trailer driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 of the Indian Penal Code at Farrukhnagar police station on Thursday night.